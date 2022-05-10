Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 779,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,255 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for approximately 1.3% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.59% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $66,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAH. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,083,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,653,000 after purchasing an additional 435,033 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,182,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,210,000 after acquiring an additional 399,748 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 691.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 313,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,909,000 after acquiring an additional 274,260 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,143,000 after acquiring an additional 222,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,274,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,832,000 after acquiring an additional 212,915 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.70.

BAH stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,515. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.26.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $1,873,594.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

