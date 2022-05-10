Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Cavco Industries worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,058,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 370,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock traded down $9.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.48. 139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,061. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.46 and a fifty-two week high of $327.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Cavco Industries from $426.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

