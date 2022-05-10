Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 12,527 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,527 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 1,126.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in eXp World by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in eXp World by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of eXp World by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $264,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,195,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,197,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,942 shares of company stock worth $6,183,941 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.87. 30,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,254. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 3.14. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $55.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.56 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

EXPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on eXp World from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

