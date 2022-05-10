Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 168,607 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,607 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.17. 345,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,501,079. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.61. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.67 and a 1 year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

