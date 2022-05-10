Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 272,145 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 272,145 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $44,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 40,679 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 26,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,644. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

NASDAQ:NUVA traded down $4.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.51. 612,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,720. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $71.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.81.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

