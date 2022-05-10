Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 705 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,965,680,000 after purchasing an additional 330,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,549,296,000 after purchasing an additional 143,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,223,466,000 after acquiring an additional 543,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $977,280,000 after acquiring an additional 311,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $439.23. 17,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,012. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $447.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

