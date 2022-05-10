Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 9,533 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,533 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises approximately 1.6% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Analog Devices worth $80,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 225.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,315,422. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.10.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.25. 4,123,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,910,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.57 and a 200-day moving average of $167.56. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.81 and a 12 month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

