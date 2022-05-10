Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 997 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.92. The company had a trading volume of 144,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,753. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.23. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $218.07 and a 1-year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.