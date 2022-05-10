Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,699 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $31,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after acquiring an additional 37,838 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,798,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $205.11. 2,496,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,508. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $155.78 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.06. The company has a market cap of $86.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,599 shares of company stock worth $12,084,703. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Chubb from $244.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.80.

About Chubb (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.