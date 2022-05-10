Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Andlauer Healthcare Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$50.25.

TSE AND opened at C$46.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 20.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$48.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of C$34.53 and a 1-year high of C$55.84.

Andlauer Healthcare Group ( TSE:AND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$133.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$119.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 2.0099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.33%.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

