ANON (ANON) Hits Market Capitalization of $38,730.51

ANON (ANON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. During the last week, ANON has traded 30% lower against the dollar. ANON has a market capitalization of $38,730.51 and approximately $1.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013242 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,876.75 or 0.99976284 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.50 or 0.00522200 BTC.

About ANON

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

