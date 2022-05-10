ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $320.00.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company.
In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $249.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.28. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $248.01 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.14. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.28.
ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.
ANSYS Company Profile (Get Rating)
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
