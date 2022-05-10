Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Expected to Post Earnings of $7.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $7.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.00. Anthem posted earnings per share of $7.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year earnings of $28.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.25 to $29.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $32.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.50 to $32.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus raised their price target on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.23.

ANTM traded down $13.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $490.88. 1,110,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,818. The company’s 50-day moving average is $492.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.74. The company has a market cap of $118.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Anthem has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.16%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

