Apex Resources (CVE:APX) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Apex Resources Inc. (CVE:APX – Get Rating) traded up 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 129,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 74,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$2.85 million and a PE ratio of -3.75.
About Apex Resources (CVE:APX)
