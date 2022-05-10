Apex Resources (CVE:APX) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Apex Resources Inc. (CVE:APX – Get Rating) traded up 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 129,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 74,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$2.85 million and a PE ratio of -3.75.

About Apex Resources (CVE:APX)

Apex Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal properties include the Ore Hill property covering an area of 2,000 hectares located in southern British Columbia; Mount Anderson property that consists of 163 quartz claims covering approximately 31 square kilometers situated in Whitehorse, Yukon; and Jersey- Emerald property consisting of 28 crown granted mineral claims, four 2-post claims, and 80 mineral units.

