APi Group (NYSE:APG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.89

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.89 and last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 34271 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APG shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on APi Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on APi Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.12.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. APi Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 86.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in APi Group by 413.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 216,346 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 19.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 685,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after purchasing an additional 51,289 shares in the last quarter.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

