APi Group (NYSE:APG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.89

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.89 and last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 34271 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.
Several analysts recently weighed in on APG shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on APi Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on APi Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.12.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in APi Group by 413.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 216,346 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 19.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 685,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after purchasing an additional 51,289 shares in the last quarter.
APi Group Company Profile (NYSE:APG)
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on APi Group (APG)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Follow The Money To Cigna
Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.