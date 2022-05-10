Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.72.

Shares of APO traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,128,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $49.22 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.63.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.48. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 15.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 38.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 504,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $3,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

