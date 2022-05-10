Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

APO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.72.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $49.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.63. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $49.22 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.48. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,611,000 after acquiring an additional 60,409 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,872,000 after buying an additional 36,979 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $11,540,000. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.