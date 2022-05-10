Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) to announce $54.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.48 million and the highest is $55.29 million. Apollo Investment reported sales of $50.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year sales of $212.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $211.89 million to $213.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $223.99 million, with estimates ranging from $220.54 million to $228.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AINV. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 11,724 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 61,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 460,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 22,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

AINV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.86. 6,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,017. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.72.

Apollo Investment announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Apollo Investment (Get Rating)

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Investment (AINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.