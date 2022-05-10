AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Gap Down to $99.75

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $99.75, but opened at $95.14. AppFolio shares last traded at $82.00, with a volume of 2,742 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APPF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised shares of AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.00.

Get AppFolio alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,744.25 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.36.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. AppFolio had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $95.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AppFolio in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 775.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 24.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.