Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Cut to $175.24 by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Fundamental Research from $179.32 to $175.24 in a report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has an average rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AAPL. Barclays set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.39.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $152.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,293,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $183,007,000 after purchasing an additional 30,049 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,608,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.