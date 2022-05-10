Aptitude Software Group plc (APTD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Aptitude Software Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON APTD opened at GBX 325 ($4.01) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £186.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 330.34. Aptitude Software Group has a twelve month low of GBX 271 ($3.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 738 ($9.10).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Aptitude Software Group from GBX 845 ($10.42) to GBX 670 ($8.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

In related news, insider Jeremy Suddards acquired 7,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.17) per share, for a total transaction of £25,035.66 ($30,866.31).

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides software applications, which include Aptitude Accounting Hub, a finance software to centralize and automate enterprise finance, accounting, and reporting activities; Aptitude Revenue Recognition Engine, a specialist financial application, which connects existing general ledgers and source systems to empower enterprises; Aptitude IFRS 17 Solution, a solution to comply with IFRS 17 insurance standards; Aptitude RevStream, a cloud-based revenue recognition software; Aptitude Allocation Engine that controls cost allocations and customer profitability; and Lease Accounting Engine, a lease accounting software.

