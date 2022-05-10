Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.25%. Aramark’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Shares of Aramark stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.34. 21,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,224. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.80, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. Aramark has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $39.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is 314.31%.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,620,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,707,000 after buying an additional 945,177 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Aramark by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 586,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,608,000 after purchasing an additional 22,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aramark by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,595,000 after purchasing an additional 149,027 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aramark by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 582,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,474,000 after purchasing an additional 136,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Aramark by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 423,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

