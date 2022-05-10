ArbitrageCT Trading Down 17.3% This Week (ARCT)

ArbitrageCT (ARCT) traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 10th. One ArbitrageCT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ArbitrageCT has a market cap of $32,629.40 and approximately $19.00 worth of ArbitrageCT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ArbitrageCT has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ArbitrageCT alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,138.20 or 0.99872916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002888 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00106560 BTC.

ArbitrageCT Profile

ARCT is a coin. ArbitrageCT’s total supply is 150,729,777 coins and its circulating supply is 104,655,777 coins. ArbitrageCT’s official Twitter account is @arbitrage_ct and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ArbitrageCT is /r/arbitrageCT . ArbitrageCT’s official website is arbitragect.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arbitrage Crypto Trader is a platform for automatic trading on two exchanges at the same time, uniting all the largest trading exchanges in the world in order to provide arbitrage opportunities. “

Buying and Selling ArbitrageCT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbitrageCT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArbitrageCT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArbitrageCT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArbitrageCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArbitrageCT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.