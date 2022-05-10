ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at BMO Capital Markets

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ARX has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cormark increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.73.

ARX opened at C$15.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.06 billion and a PE ratio of 12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.19. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$7.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.60.

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.57. The business had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

