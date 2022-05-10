ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €43.00 ($45.26) to €48.00 ($50.53) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. AlphaValue raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €48.00 ($50.53) to €49.00 ($51.58) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.41.

MT stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.57. 6,755,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,042,853. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $37.87. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average is $31.48.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.32. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 237.3% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 40,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 28,713 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 4.3% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 21,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at $2,799,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at $18,154,000. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

