ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Given New €49.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($50.53) to €49.00 ($51.58) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. AlphaValue raised ArcelorMittal to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €43.00 ($45.26) to €48.00 ($50.53) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.41.

NYSE:MT opened at $27.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $37.87.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is 1.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MT. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

