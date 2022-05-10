Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.79 EPS

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.79), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 13.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average is $35.23.
RCUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.43.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after buying an additional 94,862 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 53,609 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 312.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 50,261 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $2,030,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 24,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.
About Arcus Biosciences (Get Rating)
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Follow The Money To Cigna
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.