Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.79 EPS

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.79), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 13.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average is $35.23.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

RCUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $304,089.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after buying an additional 94,862 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 53,609 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 312.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 50,261 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $2,030,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 24,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences (Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.