argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Up 10.6%

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) shot up 10.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $304.40 and last traded at $298.28. 4,774 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 265,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $269.58.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARGX. Morgan Stanley upgraded argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on argenx from €350.00 ($368.42) to €370.00 ($389.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.83.

The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.76.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.08) by $0.72. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 147.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -20.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of argenx by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 997,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,153,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of argenx by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,118,000 after buying an additional 112,106 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of argenx by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 668,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,945,000 after buying an additional 110,349 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of argenx by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 577,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,347,000 after buying an additional 77,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of argenx by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 550,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,301,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

