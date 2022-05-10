Argon Price Hits $0.0048 on Exchanges (ARGON)

Argon (ARGON) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. During the last seven days, Argon has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. One Argon coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a market capitalization of $354,229.64 and $89,251.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.57 or 0.00594924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00035993 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,571.23 or 1.92012337 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 56.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00088570 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 82,050,331 coins and its circulating supply is 73,610,987 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

