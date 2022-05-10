Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 322.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Arista Networks by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Arista Networks by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total transaction of $5,134,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total transaction of $189,151.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,224 shares in the company, valued at $365,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 690,195 shares of company stock worth $83,352,899. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.61.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $2.63 on Tuesday, hitting $105.11. 2,219,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,362. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.32. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $78.33 and a one year high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

