Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Given New C$61.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$61.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Aritzia from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aritzia has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$60.43.
TSE:ATZ opened at C$37.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.14 billion and a PE ratio of 31.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69. Aritzia has a 52-week low of C$28.70 and a 52-week high of C$60.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$46.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$50.21.
About Aritzia (Get Rating)
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts, tops, bodysuits, shirts, blouses, sweaters, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, skirts, jackets, blazers, jackets, coats, shoes, and accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.
