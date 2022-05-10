Ark (ARK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.59 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 9th. Ark has a market capitalization of $81.66 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001922 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000199 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 136,927,319 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.