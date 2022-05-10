Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Shares of Arko stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $951.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.60. Arko has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $11.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97.

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Arko had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 0.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arko will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Arko by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arko by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Arko by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Arko by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Arko during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

