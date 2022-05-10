Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.19 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.90.

AHH traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $12.71. 509,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 9.35. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 11.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 283.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHH. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 28,843 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 203.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 14,303 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

