Artemis Resources Limited (LON:ARV) Insider Alastair Clayton Purchases 250,000 Shares

Artemis Resources Limited (LON:ARV – Get Rating) insider Alastair Clayton acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,164.47).

Alastair Clayton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 4th, Alastair Clayton acquired 1,250,000 shares of Artemis Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($30,822.34).

Shares of LON:ARV traded up GBX 0.04 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2.24 ($0.03). The stock had a trading volume of 324,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,193. Artemis Resources Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 5 ($0.06).

Artemis Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, nickel, zinc, PGE, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Carlow Castle Gold-Copper-Cobalt project located in the West Pilbara region of Western Australia; and the Paterson Central project covering an area of approximately 605 square kilometers located in the Yaneena Basin of the Paterson Province, Western Australia.

