Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 338,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,612 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $57,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,120,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43,307 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,906,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,646,000 after acquiring an additional 177,645 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,463,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,141,000 after acquiring an additional 275,780 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,443,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,230,000 after acquiring an additional 19,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,303,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,387,000 after acquiring an additional 63,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.30.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $2,224,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AJG traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.49. The stock had a trading volume of 48,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.50 and a 52-week high of $187.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.87 and its 200 day moving average is $164.62. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.36. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

