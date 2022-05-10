Arweave (AR) Trading Down 32.8% Over Last 7 Days

Arweave (AR) traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. During the last week, Arweave has traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $553.10 million and $74.63 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.56 or 0.00054713 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013471 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

