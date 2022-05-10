Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Receives $215.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $215.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

In other news, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $43,755.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,169,000 after purchasing an additional 609,776 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,016,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,899,000 after buying an additional 44,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,741,000 after buying an additional 101,755 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 748,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,859,000 after buying an additional 76,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,237,000 after buying an additional 12,755 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group stock traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $188.98. The stock had a trading volume of 177,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,639. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.55. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $146.43 and a 52 week high of $230.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $0.33. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 35.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

