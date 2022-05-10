Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Assertio had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Assertio updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ASRT traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 15,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,203. Assertio has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17. The stock has a market cap of $102.00 million, a PE ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 26,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $92,368.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,407. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 34,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $120,813.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Assertio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Assertio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Assertio by 2,983.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Assertio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Assertio by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. 15.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASRT. StockNews.com began coverage on Assertio in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Assertio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

