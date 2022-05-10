ATA Creativity Global (AACG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 16.50%.
NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56. ATA Creativity Global has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.14.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ATA Creativity Global in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About ATA Creativity Global (Get Rating)
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, K-12 education assessment, and other educational services.
