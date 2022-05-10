Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Issues Earnings Results

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.80. 2,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -113.54 and a beta of 0.75. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $41.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average is $34.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -676.92%.

AY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $43.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 34,100.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 39.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

