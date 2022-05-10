Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a payout ratio of 212.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 241.1%.

Shares of AY opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $41.32. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $43.00 target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.11.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

