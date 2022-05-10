AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on AtriCure from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of AtriCure stock traded down $4.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.53. 416,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.78. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $40.20 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.32.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $74.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.17 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $169,245.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,807 shares of company stock worth $394,645. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 121.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after buying an additional 76,206 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 20.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 6.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 12.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,705 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 14.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

