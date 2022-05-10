aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

LIFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,387,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,210,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.51. 3,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,698. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $97.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.54.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.