AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AOCIF. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered AutoCanada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AOCIF opened at $22.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.15. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

