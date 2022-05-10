AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Downgraded by National Bankshares to “Sector Perform”

National Bankshares cut shares of AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$37.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$52.00.

ACQ has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cormark set a C$55.00 price objective on AutoCanada in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$57.38.

TSE ACQ opened at C$28.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$756.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.81. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of C$26.80 and a 52-week high of C$59.26.

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoCanada will post 4.4199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barry Lee James bought 1,550 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$32.94 per share, with a total value of C$51,063.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,417 shares in the company, valued at C$639,671.71.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

