Automata Network Market Capitalization Reaches $39.81 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (ATA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 10th. During the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. Automata Network has a total market capitalization of $39.81 million and approximately $10.50 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000744 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.60 or 0.00520383 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00036556 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,757.71 or 2.02088990 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 51.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00074977 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

