Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 11.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08.

Get Avance Gas alerts:

About Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF)

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company transports LPG from the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of August 19, 2021, it owned and operated through a fleet of thirteen very large gas carriers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avance Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avance Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.