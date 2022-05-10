Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Gap Up to $12.34

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.34, but opened at $13.24. Avidity Biosciences shares last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 174 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $609.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.27.

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,265.38% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 33,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

