Aviva PLC Boosts Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Aviva PLC raised its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $43,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,920.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.62.

Crown Castle International stock traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.54. 42,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,836. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $157.16 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $74.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

